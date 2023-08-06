Home » They drove drunk and drugged and caused collisions in Sombor | Info
They drove drunk and drugged and caused collisions in Sombor

They drove drunk and drugged and caused collisions in Sombor

In Sombor, two drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive substances and caused serious collisions.

Source: Mondo

Against persons who were under the influence of alcohol and drugs last night in Sombor, caused traffic accidents in which two people were seriously injured, criminal charges were filed

“The police in Sombor will file a criminal complaint against a man (54) due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed a serious crime against the safety of public traffic. He is suspected of having hit a Suzuki motorcycle last night in the Lugovo settlement while driving a Jug in a state of complete intoxication. ” which was driven by a young man (29), causing him serious bodily injuries, after which he ran away. The police found the driver and breathalyzer determined that he was driving with 2.83 parts per thousand of alcohol in the body, after which he was detained in the official premises”, reported the Sombor police, reports SOinfo.

Also, members of the MUP in Sombor, by order of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office from Sombor, will file a criminal complaint against a young man (19) from Sivac due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed a serious crime against public traffic safety.

“He is suspected of hitting a pedestrian (28) last night on the road Sombor – Gakovo while driving a “Golf”, causing him serious injuries, after which he ran away. The police soon found the driver and determined that he was driving under the influence of a psychoactive substance, after which he was detained in official premises“, announced PU in Sombor.

