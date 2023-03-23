Among the claims: the right to the gym and to the “free remote control”. And, it might seem bizarre, a quart of wine and beer with a meal. All of this is reported in manuscript of three pages signed by the former terrorist Cesare Battisti on March 17 and announced yesterday by the breaking latest news agency. In short, the former militant of the PAC (Armed Proletarians for Communism), sentenced to life imprisonment for two murders, is asking for “more humane living conditions”. And he does so by denouncing what he sees as “intolerable conditions” to which he is allegedly subjected in Parma prison.

After a 37-year hiatus between France and Brazil, Cesare Battisti was captured in Bolivia at the beginning of 2019 and immediately returned to Italy. He is not subjected to the 41 bis, the harsh prison regime, nor to that of high security. However, this does not stop him from his battle for better living conditions in prison. Among which, in fact, he has included the right to the quarter of wine. “That was the daily dose I was guaranteed even when he was locked up in the High Security circuit.”

The list of complaints and rights claimed is long. The gym and the remote control free; eight hours of monthly interview with minor children; free and unlimited telephone calls to defense attorneys; access and permanence in the library and the hobby room. Battisti regrets being deprived of the "fundamental" use of technological tools. A trauma for him who considers the computer "a working tool as writer and editor of 'Artists within'" and also "the only way to maintain a psychic balance in such adverse circumstances". He writes: "I am denied the electrical socket in the cell for computer use, the night light for reading or writing, photocopies and printers".

In the manuscript, the former terrorist points his finger: «This prison administration or some members of it I would say have done everything to make me miss High Security (…) since my arrival there have been unjustified hostilities and acts of boycott even in the top-up of telephone cards. The restrictive climate where abuse is now the norm goes far beyond persecution. I am denied intimacy even in the bathroom during my needsÂ».