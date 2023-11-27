They identify one of two elderly people brutally murdered in Naguabo | local

The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) has confirmed the identification of one of the bodies found on Thanksgiving Eve in Naguabo. Henry Irizarry, 75 years old, was identified through fingerprint comparisons. The autopsy of both deceased individuals took place last Thursday.

Neighbors in the area have reported recent robberies, leading authorities to suspect robbery as the motive for the crime. The police are investigating with the help of surveillance camera footage and information provided by the community.

Relatives of the deceased went to the Forensic Sciences institute to participate in the identification process, while agents have been questioning neighbors in an effort to gather any possible leads. Stay tuned to Wapa.tv for further updates on this developing story.

