Home World “They make war on us”. And the room erupts in laughter
World

“They make war on us”. And the room erupts in laughter

by admin
“They make war on us”. And the room erupts in laughter

breaking latest news – “We are trying to stop the war that has been unleashed against us using the Ukrainian people”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeats the Kremlin’s official narrative on the conflict in Ukraine and the audience erupts in laughter. It happened at the Raisina Dialogue conference in India, which took place after the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

Lavrov was forced to interrupt, and then repeated three times: the war “influenced, influenced, influenced” Russian policy. The video was published by the Moscow Times and relaunched by the independent Meduza.

Go to the article

See also  Brexit, Scotland, Russia: why the fundamentalism of Liz Truss, aspiring British leader, frightens many, including Europe

You may also like

Udinese – Everyone at work towards the match...

Meloni in the Emirates mends the rift in...

FMP basketball players insulted in Skopje | Sports

daily horoscope for March 4, 2023 | Fun

Lil Yatchy, critic of his album Let’s Start...

Palermo, buys an iPad and finds himself accused...

He sees a small car sink into the...

Udinese-Atalanta / Will there be Pasalic and Zapata?...

Ivica Iliev criticized Partizan football players | Sports

Daily horoscope for March 4, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy