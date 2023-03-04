breaking latest news – “We are trying to stop the war that has been unleashed against us using the Ukrainian people”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeats the Kremlin’s official narrative on the conflict in Ukraine and the audience erupts in laughter. It happened at the Raisina Dialogue conference in India, which took place after the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

Lavrov was forced to interrupt, and then repeated three times: the war “influenced, influenced, influenced” Russian policy. The video was published by the Moscow Times and relaunched by the independent Meduza.

