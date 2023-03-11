Home World They play Perin-Vlahovic. Pogba available
Saturday 11 March 2023

TORINO – Fresh from the narrow success against Freiburg in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri plunges back into the championship, where it was defeated by Roma in the last round and will presentstarting from 14.00, the challenge with Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria in the usual press conference on the eve: “Tomorrow will be an apparently affordable game, but lately they’ve scored points or lost by a narrow margin. we, tomorrow, for the first time we can go second with three points over third-placed Interbecause I say it and I repeat it, our ranking is 50 points”.

Juve-Samp, Allegri on Pogba, Perin, Vlahovic, Paredes and Barrenechea

Pogba? It’s available, it’s just that I keep punishing him for being late. I haven’t decided on the formation, I have only two certainties: Perin and Vlahovic play. Vlahovic recovered from pubalgia? Yes, he is. On Thursday I took him off because Di Maria was doing well and Chiesa and Kean were two weapons off the bench. He’s fine and I’m very confident. Forwards are always judged on goals, but he has done very well technically in the last two games. The midfield? Play one between Paredes and Barrenechea, but I will be able to choose among all the others. We will have to be clear-headed tomorrow, because today we are only 48 hours away from Freiburg.”

