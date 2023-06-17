They present the new luxury Lada «made in Russia», but the car doesn’t turn on- Corriere TV

At the wheel – in front of journalists and photographers – Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank. The scene filmed at the Forum in St. Petersburg

Journalists and photographers ready to immortalize the moment of ignition new luxury Lada «made in Russia»but the car won’t start.

The fool occurred at St. Petersburg Forum. At the wheel of the car Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, Russia’s largest bankwhich after various attempts to start the car he was forced to give up.