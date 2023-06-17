Home » They present the new luxury Lada «made in Russia», but the car doesn’t turn on- Corriere TV
World

They present the new luxury Lada «made in Russia», but the car doesn’t turn on- Corriere TV

by admin
They present the new luxury Lada «made in Russia», but the car doesn’t turn on- Corriere TV

At the wheel – in front of journalists and photographers – Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank. The scene filmed at the Forum in St. Petersburg

Journalists and photographers ready to immortalize the moment of ignition new luxury Lada «made in Russia»but the car won’t start.

The fool occurred at St. Petersburg Forum. At the wheel of the car Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, Russia’s largest bankwhich after various attempts to start the car he was forced to give up.

June 17, 2023 – Updated June 17, 2023, 2:08 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Abramovich poisoned during the negotiations

You may also like

Jessie J posted what she looks like after...

Jessie J looks 11 days postpartum | Magazine

The new tariffs for the tourist tax arrive,...

Udinese market – Beto all blocked / The...

In the end, the landslide that was supposed...

Are the Russians leaving Serbia | Info

here is the video that denies the Greek...

The search for those missing in the shipwreck...

Who inspires our international politics? Who is the...

“She’s gorgeous, I kiss her.” And her social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy