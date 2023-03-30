The rainy season is from March to October in the West Region of Cameroon. Period favorable to burglaries and robberies. Last night, I experienced its bitter taste. They took everything from me! To whom should we attribute the fulgurance of this phenomenon? To the populations or the state authorities who have better things to do than take care of the security of the citizens?

Burglar breaking in a door. Credit: TheDigitalWay, Pixabay

The Night of the Baddies

Tonight, at a late hour, these thugs paid me a visit. Taking advantage of the absence of a watchman, they broke the front door and a window and quietly carried out their dirty work. This in the heart of the city where, at all hours, passers-by come and go. However, all the noise produced during the heist should have alerted the neighborhood!

My poor country, in addition to being sick with different ailments, also suffers from insecurity. The frequency of thefts and robberies is so great that it is impossible to list the cases. The phenomenon even becomes unusual to the point where a victim recounting the unfolding of events involuntarily leads the listeners to laugh out loud!

The door broken with a crowbar. Credit: Ngpartner

Neither police nor aide

Do you know that in Douala, a city with a capacity of approximately 3.9 million inhabitants, not all neighborhoods have gendarmerie or police stations? That here there is no patrol, day or night? Do you know that here when you are attacked in your home and you manage to dial the toll-free number (117) to shout for help, the gendarmes or the police tell you that their service vehicle has no fuel? Do you know that when you beg for help, the most empathetic suggest that you negotiate with the aggressors? To give them what they want to spare your life? Do you know that the most recent case is that of the journalist Martinez Zogo who was kidnapped in front of a police station where he had long knocked on the gate, crying out for help?

Oh Cameroon! country of all curiosities!

In 2005, burglars entered my home after breaking the front door. While they were trying to get in, I called my mother who in turn immediately called a police station. It was only two hours after the departure of the thugs that these gentlemen showed up to, they said, collect the clues! Fun no?

How many families have lost a loved one because of this behavior of the police? How many stabbings have prospered because of the late arrival of the police?

Growing insecurity

Insecurity thrives on the indifference of the state, too busy enriching itself by embezzling public funds, to oppress those who dare to denounce, to neutralize those who dare to ogle the power of the President of the Republic.

Ah Banana Republic!

Insecurity makes its merry way due to the glaring lack of public lighting. Do you know that the main avenues that lead to the homes of the major Cameroonian authorities do not even have public lighting? These gentlemen use the headlights of their luxury vehicles to navigate at night to their equally heavenly homes. ” What does it do ? they say! As long as we stuff ourselves with billions embezzled from the national treasury!

Insecurity is advancing rapidly due to advanced corruption and the phenomenon of bribes. As soon as a criminal is apprehended and handed over to the police, a few hours later, for having given a sum of money, he is immediately released. The overcrowding of prisons does not facilitate the task either, the prison population multiplying by 100 of the normal number.

In the meantime, we poor citizens continue to suffer, to cry, to implore the sky, waiting for help that will certainly never come!

They broke into my cafeteria last night. I only have my eyes to cry because I know that tomorrow I will inevitably return to unemployment.

