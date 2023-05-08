They took away the children’s phones for 8 HOURS, three survived the test until the end | Magazine

Psychologists conducted a test that clearly showed differences in behavior.

Izvor: Shutterstock/LBeddoe

Children’s psychologist from St. Petersburg, Ekaterina Murashova, in 2013 conducted a very interesting experiment. She asked 68 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 to give up all their electronic devices, i.e. to turn off mobile phones, computers, televisions, tablets, video games and that they do not communicate with anyone.

What they were allowed to do in those eight hours was yes they write, draw, read, sing, walk and engage in similar activities. The author of the experiment wanted to prove the working hypothesis that modern teenagers they are not able to occupy themselves and are completely unaware of their inner world, writes b92. According to the rules of the experiment, the next day, the children had the task of telling how they experienced this test.

The psychologist advised all participants to stop the experiment in case of excessive anxiety, discomfort or tension, and to record the time and reason for their interruption. The results were shocking to say the least, and take into account that the experiment was conducted ten years ago, when technology was far less common than it is today.

Out of 68 participants, only three completed the experiment – one girl and two boys. The teenage girl wrote down her feelings in a diary for eight hours. One of the boys spent eight hours making a model of a sailing ship, with a break for lunch and walking the dog. The other first sorted and systematized his collections, and then engaged in transplanting flowers. Neither of them had any negative emotions during the experiment and did not notice the appearance of “strange” thoughts.

Three participants in the experiment reported having “suicidal thoughts,” and five experienced panic attacks. They were recorded in 27 teenagers symptoms such as nausea, sweating, dizziness, hot flashes, stomach pains… Almost every one of them reported feelings of fear and anxiety.

Interest and excitement before a new situation and facing oneself subsided for almost all participants by the beginning of the second or third hour. Only ten teenagers who stopped the experiment felt anxiety after three or more hours of solitude.

What did the teenagers do during the experiment?

they ate

they were reading or trying to read

they did some schoolwork (it was during the holidays, and many of them were desperately looking for textbooks)

looked out the window or “drag” around the apartment

went outside, to a store or cafe (in the experiment, communication was prohibited, but it was allowed to exchange a few necessary words with sellers or cashiers)

put together a puzzle or legos

drew or tried to draw

they played with a dog or a cat

cleaned the room or apartment

they bathed

engaged in physical activity

write down their feelings or thoughts

played piano, guitar or flute

three wrote poetry or prose

one boy traveled around the city for almost five hours, changing buses and trolleybuses

a boy went to an amusement park, but within three hours he started vomiting

one boy walked the whole town

a boy went to the Zoo

a little girl was praying

a little girl went to the museum

What did they do after the experiment?

Almost everyone has tried to fall asleep at some point, but no one has been able to eradicate the “stupid” thoughts that were obsessively swirling in their heads. Upon termination of the experiment, 14 teenagers immediately entered social networks, 20 contacted their friends, three parents, and five went to visit their friends. The others turned on the televisions or started playing computer games. In addition, almost everyone immediately turned on music or put headphones on their ears.

All fears and symptoms disappeared immediately after the end of the experiment. It is interesting that 63 teenagers recognized the experiment as useful and interesting for self-knowledge. Six participants repeated the experiment themselves and claim that they succeeded after several attempts.

When the teenagers analyzed what happened to them during the experiment, 51 people used phrases such as “addiction”, “dose”, “withdrawal”, “turns out I can’t live without…”, “I need all the time” … All without exception said that they were terribly surprised by the thoughts that occurred to them during the experiment, but were unable to deal with them because of the deterioration of their general condition.

(WORLD)