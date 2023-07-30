They wake up after 46,000 years: record “hibernation” for some worms released from the Siberian permafrost

The worms released from the Siberian permafrost, which have come back to life after a record “hibernation” of 46,000 years, have aroused great interest among scientists. This extraordinary discovery was documented in an article published in the scientific journal PLOS Genetics and subsequently taken up by Washington Post. The discovered specimens belong to an extinct species of nematode, a group of roundworms also known as “roundworms.”

A state of cryptobiosis

Nematodes are among the so-called microanimals, capable of adapting and surviving extreme conditions such as freezing or lack of water and oxygen, entering a state called cryptobiosis. During cryptobiosis, the body’s metabolism stops completely, and it stops reproducing, developing, and repairing itself. However, when environmental conditions improve, the nematode can perk up and return to an active state.

Previous

This isn’t the first time scientists have grappled with extraordinary cases of cryptobiosis. Previous studies have shown that other microorganisms, such as rotifers and tardigrades, can survive a long time in a cryptobiotic state. In the case of the nematodes discovered in the Siberian permafrost, the 46 thousand years of cryptobiosis represent a new record for the animal world.

The application to humans

This discovery has opened up the possibility of considering the application of cryptobiosis to humans as well, as a potential survival mechanism in extreme conditions or during long space travel. However, at the present time, the idea of ​​using human cryptobiosis is still relegated to science fiction, as the exact mechanisms of this phenomenon are still not fully understood by scientists.

The discovery opens up new avenues of research

Further studies of these cryptobiotic life forms could reveal important information about the genes and proteins involved in the process, opening new avenues of research into resistance and survival in extreme conditions. Despite this, the precise functioning of cryptobiosis still remains one of the most fascinating and persistent mysteries of animal physiology, as stated by Thomas Boothby, a molecular biologist at the University of Wyoming.