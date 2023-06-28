they will be able to assist up to a thousand patients. Breakthrough in the amendment to the Inps Decree

Rome, 28 June 2023 – Mini-turn against the shortage of general practitioners. An amendment to the Inps Decree (first signatory was the Honorable Maria Schifone of Fratelli d’Italia) was approved today in the Senate: it provides that until 2026 the doctors of the medical guardsor those with a single role of primary care, with an hourly quota assignment of 24 hours a week, can have in charge of up to a thousand assisted. A rule passed last year allowed a maximum of 850 patients. A way to strengthen the ranks of family doctors and go and swab where citizens lack them. Now the publication of the decree is awaited Official Gazette.

Legislative Decree 51/2023 “extension until 31 December 2026 the faculty (currently envisaged until 31 December 2023) of the individual regions or autonomous provinces to raise, bringing it up to 1,000, the maximum number of patients cared for by general practitioners who also – within the scope of the single role ofprimary care – an hourly assignment of 24 hours a week”, reads the text of the provision. Legislative Decree 73/2022 granted up to 850 patients for each medical guard and only on a “transitional” basis. The provision approved today seems to go in the direction of a structural reorganisation.

Second Thomas Maio, national secretary Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) Continuity of care, the measure “it will bring assistance to 1,500,000 more citizens and safeguard the effectiveness of the emergency medical service”.

It is “an emergency measure”, explains Maio, which fits “in the context of serious shortages of professionals that afflicts many areas of the country” and which will prove to be “very important for containing the damages of failure to plan. Especially when compared to the inertia of the Regions which on the one hand complain of a shortage of doctors and on the other continue to cause delays in the publication of calls for tenders for the training of new recruits in general medicine”.

A delay, Maio points out, which “prevents the Ministry from providing the national notice and, therefore, setting the date of the competition which would lead to strengthening an increasingly widespread and effective assistance on the territory immediately after passing the competition” .

The General Secretary of Cittadinanzattiva is also satisfied with the amendment Anna Lisa Mandorino, which has long been engaged in monitoring and denouncing the desertification of the public assistance offer and the difficulties that doctors and patients have to face on a daily basis. “Today’s news seems to us to be good news – says Mandorino – because it will allow prevent millions of citizens from being left without a family doctor and will help ensure continuity of care works. Clearly, there is still a long way to go, because shortages are a national issue. An issue that dramatically affects Northern Italy but which is also increasingly felt in many areas of the South”.

