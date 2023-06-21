They will not be able to save the missing submarine | Info

The passengers of the missing submarine have a one percent chance of being saved, experts say.

The US Coast Guard has issued a grim warning that it may not be able to rescue a missing tourist submarine visiting the Titanic – even if it is able to find it. The Titan submarine went missing at 9.45am on Sunday morning after it was launched into the Atlantic at 8am. OceanGate Expeditions, the tour company responsible for the submarine, she did not inform the Coast Guard about this until 5:40 p.m.

He’s on board five peopleincluding three billionaires, and the submarine’s oxygen supply is now down to less than 40 hours, giving rescue teams until Thursday morning to find the submarine before the passengers run out of oxygen. But even if they locate the missing ship in time, there is no guarantee that it can be safely brought to the surface, experts warn.

At a news conference at the US Coast Guard station in Boston, which is coordinating the search and rescue effort, Capt. Jamie Frederick acknowledged that the rescue was not a safe scenario. At about 3,800 meters underwater, there are few vessels that can dive deep enough to find it, but bringing the submarine to the surface is another feat.

Admiral John Mauger, who is leading the search for the submarine, said yes if a submarine went all the way down to the Titanic, there is only a one percent chance of being found. “There will probably be a one percent chance of being saved if they are found alive. If they survive, it will be like a Hollywood movie“, he said.

Promo materials for the Titan submarine revealed the quarters currently housing five passengers, and NBC News‘ Ben Goggin shared a diagram of the ship showing that only one of the passengers can fully extend his legs at a time.

There are no chairs or seats, and passengers sit cross-legged on the floor and must take off their shoes before entering. There is only one small lavatory at the front of the submarine, which “is billed as the best seat,” according to Ocean Gate’s website. It added that when the toilet is used, they put up a privacy curtain “and turn up the music”.

I found an old PDF promoting the Titanic-bound Titan submarine. It shows a "typical seating configuration" for 5 people. only 1 person can extend their legs.

