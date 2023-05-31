Thiago Wild fights with a journalist at Roland Garros | Sport

It was stormy at the conference of the Brazilian, the creator of the biggest surprise at Roland Garros.

Izvor: Twitter/ @TennisONEApp/Screenshot

Brazilian tennis player Thiago Seybut Wild made the biggest surprise at Roland Garros, after knocking out the second player in the world, Danilo Medvedev, who was the usual finalist of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, in the first round. The Brazilian, otherwise only 172nd in the world, celebrated in five sets (7:6, 6:7, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4) and received great applause from the fans, and then at the press conference he was faced with a dark past and he didn’t like it at all.

Full of joy, he came before the journalists, and then he looked in disbelief at one of them when he asked him a question about the accusations of violence against his ex-girlfriend. “I don’t think it’s a topic we should be talking about right now, nor is it a question you should be asking anyone. Write what you want”said the dissatisfied tennis player, but it didn’t “just” end there.

Journalist Janik Schneider was then threatened by a member of the “Octagon” agency because he asked the Brazilian a controversial question, and he even approached him and asked to take a photo of his accreditation!? During that time, security at the Roland Garros complex did not react, and the journalist refused to have his credentials photographed, after which he received an apology. In the meantime, he also received threats on social networks, which is not naive at all.

“Janik added that the mentioned man from the agency was very upset and said that he would remember him. He first came to him and didn’t say anything, but only asked him for accreditation. It’s an old story, it was a short message that instructed him, and then questioned him as to why he asked that question”according to the “Sportskeede” report.

In the second round of the tournament, the Brazilian will compete with Argentine tennis player Guido Guido Pella, who is only 423rd in the world and also made a big surprise at Roland Garros by eliminating Ali.