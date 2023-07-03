Thief Dies in Robbery Attempt in Holguín, Cuba: Second Assailant Still at Large

Thief Dies While Fleeing After Robbery in Moa, Holguín

Monday, July 3, 2023 – A shocking incident unfolded in the “Caribe” neighborhood of Moa, Holguín over the weekend, resulting in the death of a thief. Reinaldo García Pardo, hailing from the town of “El Cristo” in Santiago de Cuba, was identified as one of the assailants involved in the robbery. However, the second assailant managed to escape and remains at large.

The incident occurred on a public highway when Yoandris Vázquez was attacked by two individuals with the intention of stealing his motorcycle. In order to prevent Vázquez from involving the police or seeking help, the assailants tied him up and left him stranded in the middle of the street. Fortunately, Vázquez was discovered alive by a passing police car, who promptly assisted him. Vázquez provided a description of the assailants and guided the authorities in their pursuit.

The thieves managed to travel over 30 kilometers, but their escape was abruptly halted by an unexpected turn of events. While attempting to evade capture, the assailants collided with a ladder in the Sagua de Tánamo municipality, resulting in one of them being thrown from the motorcycle and sustaining fatal injuries.

“We regretfully inform that the subject who was thrown from the vehicle during the impact passed away at 11:30 pm on Saturday, June 1, at the Sagua de Tánamo Juan Paz Camejo hospital,” stated the official account associated with state security.

The statement also confirmed that the other assailant managed to flee the scene. The authorities expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed their confidence in the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) to apprehend the escapee and bring them to justice.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by both law-abiding citizens and criminals in their pursuit of unlawful activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

