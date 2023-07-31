Things got complicated for Sánchez

In Spain, the counting of the approximately 234,000 ballots deposited by citizens residing abroad who had voted for the early elections held on 23 July has ended. Their count resulted in a redistribution of seats allocated in the Congress of Deputies: the Popular Party, the main centre-right party, which obtained the most votes but not enough to form a government, gained a seat at the expense of Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party. This change, even minimal, will lead to further difficulties in the creation of a possible future coalition government. Sánchez, in particular, to be sworn in again as prime minister will need not only the abstention of the Catalan separatists, but the favorable vote of at least one of them.

The Congress of Deputies of Spain is the lower house made up of 350 seats which votes for confidence in the head of government: the vote is by absolute majority in the first ballot (equal to 176 seats which no possible coalition, neither right nor centre-left, would succeed to obtain) and it is by simple majority from the second vote onwards, when the “yes” must simply be more than the “no”.

After counting the votes of residents abroad, the Popular Party gained a seat in Madrid, reaching 137 seats in total. The far-right party Vox obtained 33: PP and Vox together therefore have 170 seats. A possible party with which to expand the conservative majority could be the Union of the Navarro People, which obtained a seat. Counting the latter, the right-wing bloc in support of Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s candidacy for prime minister now reaches 171 seats.

On the other hand, for the formation of a centre-left government, the Socialist Party of Pedro Sánchez (dropped to 121 seats after counting the votes of residents abroad) and the leftist grouping Sumar (31 seats) should involve the pro-independence forces regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country: Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC, 7 seats), Eh Bildu (6 seats), Basque Nationalist Party (PNV, 5 seats) and Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG, 1 seat). The goal of closing negotiations with these formations is not simple, but assuming that the Socialists and Sumar succeed, their bloc would have exactly the same number of seats as the one led by the Populars: 171.

These new numbers don’t improve Conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s chances of becoming prime minister, but they worsen Sánchez’s.

Before the counting of the ballots of residents abroad and the consequent loss of a seat, Sánchez’s option to remain as head of government envisaged the agreement with the Catalan and Basque nationalist and separatist parliamentarians and then the simple abstention of the seven elected of United for Catalonia (JuntsxCat), the Catalan independence party of Carles Puigdemont which in 2017 declared the secession of Catalonia from Spain after organizing an independence referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish state. The combined forces of the nationalist and separatist parties added to the 153 MPs of the Socialists and Sumar would in fact have allowed Sánchez to count on 172 votes, two more votes than the 170 that made up the right-wing bloc. Now the possible votes in favor of Sánchez have dropped to 171: exactly equal to those against.

In this new situation, for Sánchez to obtain a simple majority on the second ballot, JuntsxCat would not only have to abstain, but at least one of its MPs would have to vote in favour.

Over the past four years, JuntsxCat has always been in opposition, voting against almost all of the Sánchez government’s bills. Even before the results of the latest elections were final, Junts spokeswoman Míriam Nogueras had said that her party would never support the socialist candidate. Convincing JuntsxCat to abstain would therefore have been very complicated. Convincing the pro-independence party to explicitly support Sánchez now seems impossible, just as it seems impossible for Sánchez to accept the condition imposed by JuntsxCat.

JuntsxCat founder Carles Puigdemont is currently in self-exile in Belgium, but at risk of extradition to Spain after the General Court of the European Union waived his immunity as an MEP. JuntsxCat said earlier this week that he would only be willing to negotiate a deal with Sánchez if the latter agreed to declare a general amnesty for all politicians involved in the 2017 referendum, including Puigdemont, and if he agreed to organize a vote for Catalan independence. The current finance minister and deputy secretary of the Socialists, María Jesús Montero, has already rejected both requests, saying that the Socialist Party can only negotiate “within the margins of legality established by the Spanish constitution”.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Popolari, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, is continuing to ask that he be given the task of forming the government. He sent Sánchez a Sunday letter which expressly contains this request. Specifying that his party received the most votes in the July 23 elections, Feijóo proposed a meeting to Sánchez to establish a “responsible dialogue” in order to avoid the country’s “deadlock and ungovernability”: “Spain does not deserve a situation of ungovernability and we cannot even afford a blockade in such an important moment for our economy and our institutions, in the middle of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union”.

Pedro Sánchez rejected the request, replying to Feijóo that as established by the Constitution and “in line with the principles of parliamentary democracy”, the person who gets the most votes in Congress must govern, not whoever gets the most votes in the elections: “I am sure you understand and shares this basic principle of parliamentary democracy because historically and systematically it has been applied by your party in all latitudes of Spain, every time it has allowed it to achieve the presidency of autonomous communities and cities while not being the force with the most votes, nor the one with the most seats. Sánchez therefore agreed to meet Feijóo as well as the rest of the spokesmen of the parliamentary groups represented in the Congress after August 17, the date on which the new parliament will meet for the first time, and after King Felipe VI has assigned the task of form a new government.

In Spain there is no definite custom that could guide Philip VI’s choice in giving this office: it could therefore be the leader of the most voted party, Feijóo, or the one who at least on paper has the most chance of creating a coalition.

If the appointment of a prime minister fails, as many believe, the Spanish constitution stipulates that parliament must be dissolved two months after the first mandate to form a government is given, should subsequent attempts fail. The elections will then have to be held within 54 days: it could therefore return to voting as early as December or January 2024. In the meantime Pedro Sánchez will remain in office as prime minister but with limited powers, relating to the ordinary management of current affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

