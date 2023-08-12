Things in the bedroom that disturb sleep | Magazine

The interior designer reveals which things in the bedroom do not allow us to rest, without us even realizing it.

They say that the home should be a peaceful haven where all stress is removed. When you imagine a space that makes you smile as soon as you step into it, what does it look like? You should be overwhelmed with a sense of pleasantness and comfort, and if this is not the case, you may have things that are major stress triggers. According to Kelly Kruger, an interior designer, there are rules that people are not aware of. That’s why she stated five things she would never keep in the bedroom. Here are the ones in question:

Polyester bedding

“It might be cheaper than other fabrics, but I would never buy it. My favorite bedding material is 100 percent cotton, followed by the more expensive linen and silk. When it comes to bedding, I always avoid polyester. It’s made of plastic fibers and it’s not breathable like a natural material.It can trap moisture, which will help you sure to disrupt sleep. Unlike cotton sheets, which will soften over time, polyester materials will wear out quickly with regular washing,” the interior designer points out.

Bright colors

“Vivid colors can disturb your rest before going to bed. I like to decorate the space with bright colors and bold patterns, but I rarely use them in the bedroom. A palette of bright colors it can strain the eyes and burden the mind, making it difficult to relax. Instead, I strike a balance by contrasting light shades and dark muted colors to create a relaxing environment. For example, white walls are perfect for dark blue velvet curtains,” explains Keli.

Open wardrobes

“Open wardrobes, i.e. wardrobe racks, are becoming more and more popular, but the bedroom is the only room I do not recommend for such a thing. Creating a relaxing zone should not have a moment where you worry about whether your sweaters are neatly arranged. I prefer a wardrobe with sturdy doors and drawers, so your bedroom can be tidy even after you put all your stuff away. The less visual clutter, the better,” says the interior designer.

Mirror in the bedroom

“Avoiding mirrors in the bedroom is more than superstition. I think too many mirrors, especially across the bed, mthey can disturb a good sleep. Some consider it bad luck, and in Feng Shui practice it is believed that the mirror will reflect the energy of the room and potentially amplify negative energy. If you decide to put a mirror in your space, try to place it thoughtfully so that it reflects light and gives the illusion of a larger space,” advises Kelly.

Dressers without drawers

“Although minimalist nightstands create a nice impression, soon you will be annoyed by not being able to put things in the drawers. Clutter piles up on the dresser, and your space turns into a stressful area. I always choose a nightstand with at least one drawer. For an additional effect of luxury, opt for nightstands on which you can place devices to charge,” the interior designer points out.

