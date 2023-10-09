Things to know about the Hamas attack and Israel’s response

At dawn on Saturday morning, the radical Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, began a complex operation by sea, land and air against Israel. It was an unprecedented attack, in terms of the scale of the operation, the number of people killed and the way in which it was carried out. It is not over yet, and will most likely lead to an extremely violent retaliation by Israel.

The attack began shortly after 6am on Saturday 7 October. Hamas, some suggest with the help of Iran, fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities: the vast majority were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile system. He attempted to arrive on the Israeli Zikim Beach with some boats and motorboats, but the militiamen were repelled by the Israeli army. And he used powered paragliders, but it is unclear whether the technique was effective and brought any results.

The most effective part of the attack, which distinguishes this operation from all previous ones, however, was the land attack, in which more than 900 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed, an exceptional number, and in which they were taken hostage more than 100 Israelis and foreigners, then taken to the Gaza Strip. This too is unprecedented.

Hamas’s ground attack was ferocious. After having overcome the barriers that divide the Gaza Strip from Israel, taking both the Israeli intelligence and security forces completely by surprise, the Hamas militiamen – which the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist group – attacked cities and kibbutzim Israelis (small egalitarian Jewish communities, born mainly before and after the Second World War). They began shooting at anyone passing by on the street and entered house to house, killing or kidnapping civilians, including the elderly, women and children.

Especially in some cities the violence was enormous. It happened for example in Sderot, the largest Israeli city near the Gaza Strip and one of the first attacked by Hamas. Images that have circulated since Saturday afternoon showed corpses abandoned in the streets, civilians killed at bus stops or in courtyards and public spaces near homes, while survivors spoke of an unknown number of people kidnapped and taken away.

The largest massacre known so far is the one carried out on Saturday at dawn by Hamas at the Supernova festival, a rave party organized in southern Israel. For hours, Hamas militiamen chased people on jeeps, motorbikes and pickups who were trying to escape or hide, killing them or kidnapping them and taking them to the Strip, displaying them as trophies. Witnesses spoke of violence, executions and rapes. So far, 260 bodies have been counted and an unknown number of people taken hostage.

Shortly after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, said: “We are at war.” The army has sent thousands of soldiers to regain control of the Israeli towns attacked by Hamas militiamen, who until Monday however continued to make incursions across the border, by land; then on Monday it confirmed that it had amassed over 100,000 soldiers near the borders of the Gaza Strip. On Monday afternoon, the Israeli government announced the “total siege” of the Strip, which among other things means the complete blockade of supplies of food, water, fuel and electricity. Israel has already been applying a land and sea embargo on the Gaza Strip for many years, which the international community considers illegal.

It is unclear what will happen now. A violent response from Israel against Hamas is expected in the next few hours, or days, even if the presence of Israeli hostages in the Strip could significantly complicate the situation for Netanyahu and his allies.

