Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with an ecological message

The festival will feature performances by the winners of the Thinking Music Challenge: Andre Radtke, Ephemere, Nir, Miguel Molina + Gorka López y Newday/Same Feeling. As well as the progressive Gregorian and thunderous folk band stuffed cake, which will act as an ambassador, with a repertoire ranging from music from oral tradition to author songs that in one way or another are related to the geographical area of ​​the Mediterranean. The Argentinian DJ based in Barcelona Tupinamba Sound will be in charge of opening and setting the scene for the festival with an eclectic session that mixes tropical heat with the most danceable sounds of disco, funk and house from yesterday and today.