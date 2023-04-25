Home » Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with an ecological message
Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with an ecological message

Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with an ecological message

The festival will feature performances by the winners of the Thinking Music Challenge: Andre Radtke, Ephemere, Nir, Miguel Molina + Gorka López y Newday/Same Feeling. As well as the progressive Gregorian and thunderous folk band stuffed cake, which will act as an ambassador, with a repertoire ranging from music from oral tradition to author songs that in one way or another are related to the geographical area of ​​the Mediterranean. The Argentinian DJ based in Barcelona Tupinamba Sound will be in charge of opening and setting the scene for the festival with an eclectic session that mixes tropical heat with the most danceable sounds of disco, funk and house from yesterday and today.

In addition to raising awareness about the loss of global biodiversity, the festival is committed to emerging and national and international talent, and encourages musical creation with natural sounds and protected and vulnerable species such as the Wolf Canis lupus signatus, or the Ferret (Alytes muletensis). , a small toad endemic to the island of Majorca.

