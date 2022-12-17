Pope Francis and the Holy See listened to the third Advent meditation led by Cardinal Cantara Mesa. At the heart of this homily is God’s love for the world.

(Vatican News Network) The first thing to do to celebrate Christmas is to believe that God loves the world. This was at the heart of the third Adventist meditation given by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the homilist of the Pope’s Palace, on December 16. Pope Francis and the Holy See listened to the homily in the Paul VI Hall. The cardinal stressed that “traditionally, acts of love, at least in private and personal prayer, should not begin with the words: ‘My God, I love you with all my heart’, but with ‘My God, I truly believe that you love me. ‘.”

The homily priest of the Pope’s Palace chose a passage from the “Psalm” as an element of Advent meditation this year: “City gates, please raise your lintels, ancient gates, please widen your gates, because you want to welcome the glorious king ’” (Psalm 24:7), which, he points out, calls us to open the doors of faith, hope and charity. Charity is the “innermost door of our inner castle” which, once opened, allows us to “open the door of love to Christ.”

But what does this mean? There are many discussions about loving God, but there is only one path that Christians should take: to accept God’s love and firmly believe that God loves us, because “Christmas shows God’s kindness and love for the world“. This may seem easy at first glance, but it is actually one of the hardest things in the world. The cardinal explained that people are more inclined to be active than passive, and willing to do things themselves rather than listen to others. We unconsciously prefer not to be debtors, but creditors; we accept God’s love, but as a reward rather than as a gift.

To avoid all this, Cardinal Cantara Mesa suggested returning to the state of mind of the child, who “believes in love, which is not based on a rationality”. Again, “Jesus often commanded that one should become little children in order to enter into his kingdom.” (See: Jn. 3.5) The Cardinal said that it is not easy to be a child, but believers who have been baptized are invited to be born again, to be “born of the Holy Spirit” or “born from above” (ibid. 3, 4 ), and “can be reborn many times in this life”. As the apostles and disciples experienced on the day of Pentecost, “we should also aspire to experience to some extent that ‘new Pentecost’ which Pope John XXIII declared the ecumenical council. , the grace to ask God for the whole Church”.

The preacher of the Pope’s House continued to say that it can be seen that God’s love has an objective meaning, which we call sanctifying grace or infused love; but God’s love also has “a subjective meaning, an existential influence. , as is the nature of love itself”. Therefore, the sanctifying meaning of love should be kept in mind, “which is the element that builds the visible reality of the Church, what St. Augustine called the communion of the saints”. Love is “the only thing left after the bible, faith, hope, charism, ministries, etc., have ceased to exist.”

However, love builds not only spiritual society as the Church, but also civil society. In this society, let what St. Augustine called “the love of the common good” prevail. According to the cardinal, this concept drives Christians to act to close the gap between “the very wealthy few on earth and the extinct poor”.

Cardinal Cantara Mesa concludes that we know that with the birth of the Savior, the love of the Father “did become a baby, it was already a fact, an event, even a person”. The most beautiful thing that can be done to celebrate Christmas, then, is not only to offer something to God, “but also to accept with surprise the gift of God the Father who has given his Son to the world“.

