Third night of protests in France, evacuation of Place de la Concorde in Paris, looting in the center of Grenoble. Evening stop for public transport throughout the country

A protester who fell from the roof of a shop is dead

A young protester died this afternoon after falling from a shop roof in Petit-Quevilly, Normandy, in riots overnight between Thursday and Friday which erupted in protest over the death of 17-year-old Nahel. Le Figaro reports it. According to a police source, the 20-year-old died when he fell from the roof of a supermarket “as part of a looting”. However, the Rouen prosecutor’s office clarified that this shop was not “under attack by rioters”.

In Reims, assault on a police station: uniforms stolen

In Reims, northern France, unrest over a third night of protests also saw a veritable invasion of a police station. The premises – in the Croix Rouge district – were partly set on fire and from the images circulating on social networks and being relaunched on French TV, some young people can clearly be seen leaving the police station, taking away stolen uniforms. The assault was launched by about a hundred young men wearing balaclavas and all dressed in black, who set fire to cars and dumpsters in the adjacent streets.

In Marseille and Paris the epicenter of the clashes

The situation rapidly deteriorated particularly in Nanterre, where a bank branch was set on fire, with serious risks for the adjacent buildings, which were evacuated. In the Lille region in the north, anti-riot troops were deployed alongside policemen and gendarmes. But it was in Marseilles that the situation got really difficult, with the police forced to evacuate the whole area of ​​the old port after clashes with demonstrators.

Looting and vandalism also continued in central Paris. After the Les Halles shopping center, where the Nike store was especially targeted, groups of young people headed to the nearby and very central rue de Rivoli. Dozens attacked several shops, especially clothing stores. Similar actions are underway in the X arrondissement, in rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, where a tobacconist’s bar was attacked in full view of dozens of customers sitting at the tables. “They smashed everything, overturned bins and tables and stole cartons of cigarettes,” one of the customers, still in shock, told Le Parisien. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that “systematic intervention instructions have been given to the police, who have already made more than 100 arrests”.

The policeman accused of manslaughter

In the meantime, the protagonists of the drama take the floor: the policeman who shot and killed the 17-year-old during a road check, after he had refused to obey the order to stop, “asks his family for forgiveness”, reported his lawyer. The man, after two days of detention, was arrested and is officially under investigation for voluntary homicide. In the first interrogations he still tried to defend himself by stating that he was “afraid” of being hit by the car, an explanation that appears incomprehensible since he was next to the vehicle and not in front. His lawyer spoke of “forgiveness” asked of the victim’s family, stating that his client “felt it necessary to shoot”.

