“And nothing done. Italy alive he reiterated that he will continue to do business in 2024, which for us it is unacceptable. One cannot think that a party is born and that the others continue to carry on their activities, so Renzi continues to do politics with Iv while another party is born. This is not possible”. As Charles Calenda at the end of the political committee meeting of Third pole (made up of six representatives of Action and six of IV), convened at 18:30 to deliberate on the birth of the single party after the frictions of the last few days between the two leaders. The meeting, Calenda told reporters, “began with the words of Maria Elena Boschi, not precisely of mutual respect. I was keen to point out that all the things I have brought to attention are questions that have to do with politics, on how a single party is seriously built, not questions that have to do with personnel. Instead we with Matthew Richetti we have been subject to very violent attacks. We made it clear that this is not the way it works.” And again, like a river in flood: “We had to interrupt the meeting, postponing it until tomorrow, because perhaps Renzi will let us know, but patience has run out“.

The leader of Azione then launched a jab directly at his (former?) partner and at his work in the service of foreign states: “We have made it clear that in the governing bodies of the party there cannot be those who have conflicts of interest, because this is a fundamental point, and at the same time we told him that for us this question is decisive”. To then conclude: “The Democratic Party was not born with Margherita who continued to do politics in parallel with the Democratic Party. With another secretary who did not sit on the bodies, because Renzi did not show up today. Very clearly: we will meet again tomorrow evening but if this point is not resolved the single party is not born“. And he addresses the Renzians directly: “If we want to close this operation, and we are really in overtime, stop playing games, stop making personal attacks. Make peace with your brain, do you want to have a single party or do you want to keep three parties alive? If you want to keep three friendly parties alive as before and each one going its own way”. And he directly challenges Renzi: “Come to the meeting tomorrow and tell him what he thinks”.

“Calenda asked all the members of the political committee on the way out to do soothing statements and then he did the opposite, as always”, is the polemical comment of the press office of Renziano’s party. However, contrary to what the ex-minister says, according to Iv the outcome of the summit was positive: “The meeting ended with theagreement on all points and with the update tomorrow at 5 pm on the last two questions. The question of money remains open, on which Iv is willing to pay 50% of the expenses as has been done up until today, and Calenda’s request to never do Leopolda again. Full agreement on all other points, based on the document presented this morning by Azione. The dissolution of Italia viva and Azione will be contextual to the election of the new national secretary.