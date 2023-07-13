Third term: coup or not? Case study in Africa ~ dorsouma235

The question of the third presidential term is a sensitive and controversial subject in Africa. Recently, several countries on the continent have experienced situations where heads of state have spoken out on whether or not they want to run for a third term. In this article, we will examine three emblematic cases: Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Gabonese President Ali Bongo. We will also discuss the suspicions surrounding the transitional president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby. Through these examples, we will attempt to determine whether a third term constitutes a coup against the democratic will.

The President of the Republic of Senegal His Excellency Macky Sall. Credit: MONUSCO PHOTOS/Flikr

The case of Senegalese President Macky Sall

Recently, Senegalese President Macky Sall took a historic decision giving up a third term. This decision was widely welcomed by the Senegalese population and by many Africans, because it demonstrates respect for democratic principles and the limitation of presidential terms. In the case of Macky Sall, his gesture is perceived as a responsible political act, promoting stability and confidence in the institutions.

The case of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara

Former Foreign Secretary Henry Bellingham meets with President Alassane Dramane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and First Lady Dominique Ouattara in London, July 26, 2012. Photo credit:

Foreign, Commonwealth / Flickr

Conversely, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara sparked controversy by reversing his initial decision not to seek a third term. This volte-face was seen by many observers as a violation of the democratic spirit and a blow to institutional stability. The reaction of the African population in this case has been more mixedwith voices that support political continuity and others that denounce a questioning of democratic principles.

The case of Gabonese President Ali Bongo

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit: Jonathan Hordle/PA Media Assignments/Flikr

Another interesting example is that of the President Ali Bongo, who succeeded his father in 2009 and who plans to run for a third term. This situation raises questions as for the consolidation of power within the same family and the perpetuation of political elites. Opponents of Ali Bongo’s regime see this candidacy as a breach of democracy, while his supporters defend his right to run again, citing the achievements of his previous term.

The suspicions surrounding the transitional president of Chad

Finally, the case of Chadian transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby also raises questions. By succeeding his father, Idriss Deby, who ruled the country for nearly three decades, Mahamat Idriss Deby is suspected by some of being in the process of to set up a dynastic succession. These suspicions call into question democracy and the popular will in the appointment of leaders.

The question of third presidential terms in Africa is therefore complex and arouses heated debates. The examples of Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, Gabonese President Ali Bongo and Chad’s transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby illustrate the different perceptions and reactions to this issue. While some see a third term as a way to ensure continuity and political stability, others see it as a challenge to democratic principles. The future of democracy in Africa will depend on the ability of nations to find a balance between the need for change and the preservation of democratic institutions.