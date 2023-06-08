Thirteen-year-old dies drowned after diving in the river

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

Tragedy in Piacenza where a 13-year-old boy drowned after diving into the Trebbia river. The boy was with some friends when he dived and never resurfaced. On the spot there were…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “13-year-old dies drowned after a dip in the river appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.