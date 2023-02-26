The High Court in Tokyo, Japan will decide in less than a month, on March 13, whether Iwao Hakamada deserves a review of the process by which he was sentenced to death, first in 1968 and definitively in 1980, or whether his death sentence should be considered valid and therefore, in principle, enforceable. Hakamada is a Japanese man convicted of a quadruple murder in 1966.

Today Hakamada is 86 years old and suffers from mental problems caused by a solitary detention that lasted for almost half a century. He has always declared himself innocent and in 2014 his very long legal battle had guaranteed him a new trial and an immediate release: in 2018, however, the Tokyo High Court had overturned this verdict, and the case returned to the Supreme Court (the fourth degree of judgment in the Japanese legal system), which sent him back to the High Court: the latter will have to decide whether to make a new trial. Views his poor health, the was allowed to await the verdict in freedom. In 2011 it was considered the longest-serving prisoner in the world awaiting the execution of his own death sentence (considering the first sentence, which took place in 1968, as the beginning of his detention).

Hakamada was found guilty of murdering his then boss’s entire family: in June 1966, the man, his wife and their two children were found stabbed to death in Shizuoka, central Japan. Hakamada was a former boxer, he was divorced and had immediately attracted the attention of the police, who released him after an initial interrogation, finding no evidence or possible motives. A month later, with the investigation blocked, the investigators had summoned him again: the interrogations did not require the presence of a lawyer by law, but according to what was reported by the lawyers and the NGOs, they had lasted over 240 hours in total over 20 days, with sessions even 15 hours. Hakamada is no longer able to express himself today, nor does he seem to understand where he is, but in the past he has said he was tortured and forced to sign a confession. A first police theory was that he was having an affair with the boss’s wife, the definitive one became an attempt to steal money.

To the coerced confession was added some bloody clothing that the police announced they had found – but only 14 months after the murder – in the miso factory (a fermented soy-based condiment) where Hakamada worked. According to the police, the clothes would have been immersed in a tank of soy for all that time, but despite this they would have kept the bloodstains. Furthermore, the clothes were smaller than the size worn by Hakamada, but the prosecution said that they had shrunk because they were immersed in the liquid from the tank. Hakamada was sentenced to death in September 1968, despite the fact that the charges were full of inconsistencies. There were never any other suspects.

Japan has a very low crime rate and has a significantly lower incarceration rate than Western countries: 36 convicted per 100,000 inhabitants, against 505 in the United States or 96 in Italy. However, the conviction rate is close to 99 percent of the trials: in part because almost only cases are brought to the courtroom in which the culprit is quite clear, but the cultural habit of considering the defendants almost certainly guilty causes enormous distortions in the judicial system , increasingly denounced in recent decades and to which we are trying to put a remedy.

Hakamada’s story has become an example of these distortions and their effects: his sentence was ratified in the second instance by the Tokyo High Court and finally by the Supreme Court in 1980. Soon after the final verdict, Hakamada was transferred to the wing of the death. In Japan, the execution of the death sentence can take place without warning for the condemned person, his family or his lawyers. The inmate learns of his next killing only a few hours before it and lives mostly in a single cell, in almost total isolation. For over 40 years, every day could have been Hakamada’s last, which in all probability contributed to the degeneration of his mental condition.

This is 🇯🇵 boxer Iwao Hakamada. He sat on death row for half a century for murders he didn’t commit. He was arrested without evidence. The police relied on fake confessions. The judge believed in his innocence and resigned six months later. In 2014, he was freed on DNA evidence. pic.twitter.com/40HWND4ohy — MacIntosh Ross (@punchingprof) August 24, 2022

Immediately after the final conviction, the legal battle to obtain a new trial began, which became more intense and internationally supported in the 2000s. In 2008, his lawyers finally obtained that the blood found on the clothes was subjected to a DNA test: it turned out to be incompatible with that of the convict and the victims. Hakamada was released from prison pending a new trial in 2014, but in 2018 the Tokyo High Court ruled the DNA test inadmissible. The Supreme Court accepted the defense’s appeal in 2020, inviting the Tokyo High Court to evaluate whether to celebrate a new trial: regardless of the results of the DNA test, it must be established whether it is possible that the bloodstains remained intact after immersion in soy for 14 months.

Hakamada awaits the final decision in the company of her older sister Hideko, now in her nineties: the latter claims that after his liberation his health conditions improved slightly, even if “he lives in his own world and does not seem to realize what is happening around him”.