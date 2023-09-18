Thirty Seconds To Mar, crítica de It’s The End Of The World…

Locate the Thirty Seconds To Mars in a specific style is not an easy task. From rock to post-hardcore, playful with indie pop to finally feel more comfortable in the epic and euphoria of something more like stadium rock. Thirty Seconds To Mars They are a mutant band and everyone can find their own why: the distance of more than five years between albums to find new influences, Jared Leto’s agenda that would not place the band among his priorities or, simply, a sum of all the factors which has made the formation wear a new suit at each launch. In any case, “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day”their sixth studio album, is the logical step and at the same time a new turn for the band.

The Leto brothers put away the guitars and cut the bangs with which we knew them in the early 2000s. The layers of synthesizers and the most euphoric melodies dominate the sound of an optimistic album, although this optimism has very visible seams. Following in the wake of bands like Imagine Dragons and Coldplay, Thirty Seconds To Mars They have been betting for years on a more bombastic pop rock capable of resonating in large arenas.

The sound of “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day” seeks to be that quarry of stadium anthems that was his ‘This Is War’ (2010), but does not find the contrasts of the latter. Maybe because “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day” as “This Is War” They are children of their time. While the band’s big hit came at a time when Muse’s stadium rock pomposity dominated, “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day” It was born under the pop rock reign of Coldplay, and, above all, it was born in that post-pandemic era in which more and more bands praise everyday beauty while being aware that the world is burning.

It’s the end of the world, let’s dance: a simple premise that covers the twelve cuts of just over three minutes on the album. Also left behind are his most bombastic (but also most effective) productions from the end of the last decade: Thirty Seconds To Mars It’s pure pop.

We enter this new era with “Stuck” and its timid guitar that immediately gives way to a constant bass that takes us to a more danceable territory, the ideal prelude to the anthem that is as contagious as it is formulaic. “Life Is Beautful”. With synthesized drums, Imagine Dragons breathes at its best. It is also worth mentioning that we have one of the songs with the greatest vocal dominance by Jared Leto and an emotionality that we had not seen on many occasions. With this impulse of change we are surprised by the change in records of “Seasons”a ballad that moves from the acoustic terrain to a somewhat programmed loop, although they do not forget the lighter ballad with “Never Not Love You”.

Thirty Seconds To Mars delivers by delivering a pop album that is as catchy as it is danceable. Even so, it is difficult not to wonder if behind this artificial euphoria we can find something more than a diversion from the brother duo, but after more than twenty years of career and with their ability to adapt to new sounds and make them their own, the solvency of the band is more than assured.

