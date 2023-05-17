Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce New Album With “Stuck”

The band Thirty Seconds To Marsmade up of brothers Jared y Shannon Letohas released his new single “Stuck”, a preview of what will be his next album “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day” that will see the light September 15 of this same year. After five years without releasing new material, the group has returned to show that they are still on the music scene and that they are entering a new stage in their career.

The theme is accompanied by a video clip directed by himself Jared Leto in which he shows us a celebration full of energy with a minimalist design, with haute couture, art and dance. Everything centers on a cast of unique characters who interpret the single with action, movements and metaphors. The band has returned to continue evolving and expanding, and now, they focus on concise singles of no more than three and a half minutes, emphasizing the soulful voice of Jared.

Thirty Seconds To Mars They will make several appearances at different events throughout this year. They will occupy the main stage of the Big Weekend the BBC Radio 1 and in August they will play again at the festival Lollapalooza for the first time since 2006. In addition, they will also perform at the festival When We Were Young de Las Vegas, USA in October that already has the poster of sold out. More festival dates and performances by the group will be announced soon.

