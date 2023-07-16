Home » Thirty Seconds To Mars Bet on Calm on “Get Up Kid”
World

Thirty Seconds To Mars Bet on Calm on “Get Up Kid”

by admin
Thirty Seconds To Mars Bet on Calm on “Get Up Kid”

After “Life Is Beautiful” and “Stuck,” the dreamy and uplifting pop song soars through soulful vocals and serves as the third preview of the new album by Thirty Seconds To Mars – the rock band formed by the brothers. Jared y Shannon Leto–It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day“. “Get Up Kid” is a moving and emotionally charged anthem about resilience and transformation, “it really is like writing a letter to yourself, to your younger self”.

Before the release of the song, Jared published that this topic “made me think about things… Sometimes life is easy. Sometimes it isn’t. But I’m lucky because I have my brother to share this journey with. No matter how difficult life may seem at times, we always have each other to turn to. I am grateful for that, and for all of you.” He adds that “I’ve always had an affinity for aspirational songs,” he continues. “They have affected me a lot in my life, songs that give me something to hold on to. And ‘Get Up Kid’ is, for us, that kind of song. We hope people find that connection to him.”

This new album will come after his last full-length “America” of 2018, and is scheduled to be published on September 15 via Concord Records. The brothers have a number of shows scheduled for the next few months, including appearances on Chicago Lollapalooza y When We Were Young en Las Vegas in October.

See also  Afghanistan, the fatwa of the Taliban: stop mixed classes in universities. CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward leaves Kabul

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy