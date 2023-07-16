Thirty Seconds To Mars Bet on Calm on “Get Up Kid”

After “Life Is Beautiful” and “Stuck,” the dreamy and uplifting pop song soars through soulful vocals and serves as the third preview of the new album by Thirty Seconds To Mars – the rock band formed by the brothers. Jared y Shannon Leto– “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day“. “Get Up Kid” is a moving and emotionally charged anthem about resilience and transformation, “it really is like writing a letter to yourself, to your younger self”.

Before the release of the song, Jared published that this topic “made me think about things… Sometimes life is easy. Sometimes it isn’t. But I’m lucky because I have my brother to share this journey with. No matter how difficult life may seem at times, we always have each other to turn to. I am grateful for that, and for all of you.” He adds that “I’ve always had an affinity for aspirational songs,” he continues. “They have affected me a lot in my life, songs that give me something to hold on to. And ‘Get Up Kid’ is, for us, that kind of song. We hope people find that connection to him.”

This new album will come after his last full-length “America” of 2018, and is scheduled to be published on September 15 via Concord Records. The brothers have a number of shows scheduled for the next few months, including appearances on Chicago Lollapalooza y When We Were Young en Las Vegas in October.

