Thirty-two artists show their admiration for Nick Drake

“The Endless Colored Ways. The Songs Of Nick Drake” (Chrysalis/Popstock!) is an anthology of twenty-three of the most beloved songs from Nick Drakein versions signed by artists of the caliber of DC Fountains, Ben Harper, Aurora, John Grant o Philip Selway (Radiohead).

In total, there are thirty-two artists who, separately or joining forces, demonstrate their deep admiration for what was one of the most influential singer-songwriters in history and whose legacy continues to mark artists from different parts of the world for their sensitivity and warmth.

The double album will be released physically as a special edition of five double A-sided seven-inch singles, complete with a single-sided vinyl featuring Nick Drake interpreting precisely a version of Bob Dylan“Tomorrow I A Long Time”.

The album has been sequenced to take place over four seasons and the track listing is as follows: Temporada uno: The Wandering Hearts (“Voices”), Fontaines D.C. (“Cello Song”), Camille (“Hazey Jane II”), Mike Lindsay & Guy Garvey (“Saturday Sun”), Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves (“Road”), Let’s Eat Grandma (“From The Morning”) y David Gray (“Place To Be”).

Temporada dos: John Parish & Aldous Harding (“Three Hours”), Stick In The Wheel (“Parasite”), Ben Harper (“Time Has Told Me”), Emeli Sandé (“One Of These Things First”), Karine Polwart & Kris Drever (“Northern Sky”) y Craig Armstrong & Self Esteem (“Black Eyed Dog”).

Temporada tres: Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves (“Road (reprise)”), Nadia Reid – Poor Boy, Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed, Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind, AURORA – Pink Moon y Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello (“Time Of No Reply”).

Temporada cuatro: Famous Blue Cable & Feist (“River Man”), Liz Phair (“Free Ride”), Philip Selway (“Fly”), John Grant (“Day Is Done”) y The Wandering Hearts “Voices (cierre)”).

