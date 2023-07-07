Home » Thirty-two artists show their admiration for Nick Drake
World

Thirty-two artists show their admiration for Nick Drake

by admin
Thirty-two artists show their admiration for Nick Drake

“The Endless Colored Ways. The Songs Of Nick Drake” (Chrysalis/Popstock!) is an anthology of twenty-three of the most beloved songs from Nick Drakein versions signed by artists of the caliber of DC Fountains, Ben Harper, Aurora, John Grant o Philip Selway (Radiohead).

In total, there are thirty-two artists who, separately or joining forces, demonstrate their deep admiration for what was one of the most influential singer-songwriters in history and whose legacy continues to mark artists from different parts of the world for their sensitivity and warmth.

The double album will be released physically as a special edition of five double A-sided seven-inch singles, complete with a single-sided vinyl featuring Nick Drake interpreting precisely a version of Bob Dylan“Tomorrow I A Long Time”.

The album has been sequenced to take place over four seasons and the track listing is as follows: Temporada uno: The Wandering Hearts (“Voices”), Fontaines D.C. (“Cello Song”), Camille (“Hazey Jane II”), Mike Lindsay & Guy Garvey (“Saturday Sun”), Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves (“Road”), Let’s Eat Grandma (“From The Morning”) y David Gray (“Place To Be”).

Temporada dos: John Parish & Aldous Harding (“Three Hours”), Stick In The Wheel (“Parasite”), Ben Harper (“Time Has Told Me”), Emeli Sandé (“One Of These Things First”), Karine Polwart & Kris Drever (“Northern Sky”) y Craig Armstrong & Self Esteem (“Black Eyed Dog”).

Temporada tres: Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves (“Road (reprise)”), Nadia Reid – Poor Boy, Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed, Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind, AURORA – Pink Moon y Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello (“Time Of No Reply”).

See also  Philadelphia gunman kills four people and wounds two others

Temporada cuatro: Famous Blue Cable & Feist (“River Man”), Liz Phair (“Free Ride”), Philip Selway (“Fly”), John Grant (“Day Is Done”) y The Wandering Hearts “Voices (cierre)”).

You may also like

Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and...

French President Emmanuel Macron Holds Meeting with Mayors...

The United States is destroying its last chemical...

Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli police...

The United States is destroying its last chemical...

China Urges Swift Resumption of Iran Nuclear Agreement,...

Network Slicing: Are Companies Ready?

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Attack on Ukrainian City...

Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic if Pogba accepts the court of...

Brazil, cameras on Tropa de Elite agents: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy