Canaries This Drama announce their sixth studio album called “Loose Talk”an album that will be available on next July 14 and the first one they will publish with the American label Golden Robot Records.

So far, we have already been able to listen to “Back To La Brea”, the first preview of this new album, in which the band presents us with a new sound that is much more acoustic, but equally intense. The song was presented in partnership with a video clip that has been nominated in the Best Video Clip category at the MIN 2023 Awards. It is currently in its first phase of popular voting: https://premiosmin.com/candidate/this-drama.

After the announcement a few months ago of his signing by the Los Angeles record label, Golden Robot Recordshome to such well-known artists as Filter, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, DEVO, The Answer y L.A. Guns, among others, This Drama from Tenerife already have a date for their new album. This new studio work was recorded at the historic Manzana de Tenerife Studios and has been mixed in California by Alex Newportwho was part of Fudge Tunnel y Nailbomb. In addition, the album has been mastered by Gavin Lurssen, responsible for productions of groups as massive as Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age o Iggy Pop.

On the other hand, the band will release a second advance on May 16, so we will continue to report on it about the career of one of the most international groups of Spanish hardcore, after having previously released on labels such as Deep Elm, in addition to working with gang members like The Bronx o Cancer Bats.