This Drama return with the EP “Loose Talk”

The dynamic rock and hardcore band from the Canary Islands This Drama returns to the present with “Loose Talk“, his most emotionally charged work to date and published by the American label Golden Robot Records.

This Drama have released their long-awaited EP “Loose Talk” through Golden Robot Records, label in which we will find a long list of rockers with international names. Building off their trademark scratchy, distorted sound, the Spaniards have embarked on a new artistic direction, delivering their most compelling work.

Created under the expert guidance of the Grammy-nominated producer Alex Newport (Nailbomb, Fudge Tunnel), “Loose Talk” showcases the surprising charm and evolution of the band and their unwavering commitment to creating music that leaves a lasting impact. The irresistibly accessible nature of the EP is bound to captivate audiences everywhere; both regular fans of the group and new ones. listeners who will be able to discover them with this new release.This new project has been mastered by Gavin Lurssen (Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters) in Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA and has been recorded by Daniel Ferreiro in Apple Recording Studios.

The EP features six tracks: “Here To Stay”, “Seis Uno Nueve”, “Mexico 3AM”, “Feed The Rat”, “The Liars Committee” and “Back To La Brea”. Of these songs, they had already published as advances, “Back To La Brea” in 2022 and more recently in 2023 “Seis Uno Nueve”.

Since his unexpected promotion in 2005, This Drama has been an unstoppable force on the music scene. His debut single “Radio Explodes” made its premiere on BBC-6 Rock Show curated by none other than Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden. The band quickly gained recognition, achieving notable milestones such as winning first place at the prestigious Rock Awards in Madrid and embark on extensive tours of the United States, including a notable exhibit at SXSW. Collaborations with esteemed artists like Joby Ford (The Bronx), I Jago (The Ghost Of A Thousand) and the guitarist of Cancer Bats, Scott Middletonhave further expanded their creative horizons.