This Drama, review of his album Loose Talk (2023)

Canaries This Drama They continue with the healthy habit of releasing EP’s and on an international label, although in this case it is their first reference for the American record company Golden Robot. Paraphrasing the classic Jane’s Addiction, they appear with an unusual ritual since in “Loose Talk” They change their skin and put on a strange outfit, but one that doesn’t even look good on them. They park the stridency to give space to the acoustic; they put fury aside to focus on contemplation. The good thing is that none of this means that they have diminished in intensity or power, but that they have deactivated some of the inexhaustible energy that has been marking them since 2010… to a certain extent.

It will be exciting for their followers to be able to discover this more emotional and incidental face that contrasts with the band’s classic proposal, that hardcore rocker that led them to solidify a career with several milestones and international level collaborations. Los canarios evoke the sensibility of some Gutiérrez Brothers or some Iron & Wine wanting to write a handful of cinematographic melodies but with rock in their DNA. “Loose Talk” it is dusty, roady, as if it were the perfect soundtrack to tour the island where they were born. Volcanic landscape, loneliness and sentimental reflection through six themes that each one gains a little ground in particular. Is that the secret of the band’s artistic effectiveness and the motto they have defended since the beginning: nobody needs filler songs? Well, on this occasion, they fully comply with this philosophy.

Separate paragraph for the vocalist Asdrúbal Marichal who passes the demanding test of changing the sound of the group and therefore the color and intention of his voice.

“Loose Talk” It is definitely a work that, with a completely new sound affiliation, continues to show the good level of obstinacy and solvency that the band shows in pursuit of achieving their own universe, both sound and conceptual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

