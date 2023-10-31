This is a list of the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza – breaking news

The document below is an English-language version of the original Arabic list that the Palestinian Ministry of Health released in Gaza on October 26, 2023. It contains the names, ages, and ID numbers of 6,747 Palestinians who Israel killed in Gaza between October 7 and October 26. The list does not include the names of 281 victims, who, at the time, were still being identified by the ministry. Since the publication of this list, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 8,300, with thousands more Gazans estimated to be trapped under the rubble.

As you move through the list, you will notice that dozens of the dead come from the same families. According to the health ministry, tens of Gazan families have been completely wiped off the Palestinian population registry. You will also notice the names of thousands of children. As of October 29, the child death toll in Gaza rose to 3,195. According to Save the Children, the number of children killed in Gaza in three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed in conflict zones since 2019.

