Home » This is a list of the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza – breaking news
World

This is a list of the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza – breaking news

by admin
This is a list of the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza – breaking news

The document below is an English-language version of the original Arabic list that the Palestinian Ministry of Health released in Gaza on October 26, 2023. It contains the names, ages, and ID numbers of 6,747 Palestinians who Israel killed in Gaza between October 7 and October 26. The list does not include the names of 281 victims, who, at the time, were still being identified by the ministry. Since the publication of this list, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 8,300, with thousands more Gazans estimated to be trapped under the rubble.

As you move through the list, you will notice that dozens of the dead come from the same families. According to the health ministry, tens of Gazan families have been completely wiped off the Palestinian population registry. You will also notice the names of thousands of children. As of October 29, the child death toll in Gaza rose to 3,195. According to Save the Children, the number of children killed in Gaza in three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed in conflict zones since 2019.

At breaking newswe understand the power of telling Palestinian stories. For 17 years, we have pushed back when the mainstream media published lies or echoed politicians’ hateful rhetoric. Now, Palestinian voices are more important than ever.

Our traffic has increased ten times since October 7, and we need your help to cover our increased expenses.

Support our journalists with a donation today.

See also  Vladimir Putin expands the network of his "influencers" in Europe

You may also like

The Key to Chinese Characteristics: The ‘Combination of...

In Myanmar there are thousands of displaced people...

Families Murdered in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine: Outrage and...

Spain, young Leonor swears on the Constitution and...

For 70 percent of Americans, US support for...

2023 Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico...

Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier...

Ultrafast networks to enable digital healthcare, Vodafone at...

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Fuel Shortages Paralyze...

The base in the rear, “Ready in ten...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy