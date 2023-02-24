In the video, she can be seen cutting the stems at a diagonal angle to allow for better water absorption, then arranging her roses in a vase that she has washed, filled with water and added plant food

Source: Vedran Ševčuk, mondo.ba

Elnaz Hamai shared her tried-and-true tips on TikTok to help roses “stay fresh longer,” reports the Mirror.

“Here are some simple tips to keep your roses fresh longer. First, cut off all the leaves. This will prevent the leaves from dying and releasing bacteria into the water. Then cut the stem with garden shears or a sharp knife,” she said in the video, Večerenji list reports.

In the video, she can be seen cutting the stems at a diagonal angle to allow for better water absorption, then arranging her roses in a vase that she has washed, filled with water and added plant food. But at this moment, the expert reveals what you must not do if you want the flowers to stay fresh, and this is something that you might not normally think about. In fact, she claims that placing your flowers in a specific place in your home could be the biggest trick to keeping your flowers fresh. Therefore, she advised that you should never place flowers next to a bowl of fruit.

The reason for this, she adds, is that the flowers will spoil more quickly due to the gas in the fruit that could be released into the flowers, and will not help keep the flowers fresh.