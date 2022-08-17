According to CCTV news reports, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on the 16th local time,The United Kingdom submitted to Russia a flight plan for its RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, which included a route over Russian territory, a provocative act.

The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the mission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is to prevent violations of Russian airspace,All possible consequences of such deliberate provocation will be entirely borne by the UK。

According to another CCTV news report, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued an announcement on the evening of August 15, saying that the Russian air defense forces found an unknown flying target over the Barents Sea that day heading towards the Russian border.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that in order to prevent the country’s borders from being violated, a Russian MiG-31BM fighter jet took off and confirmed that the target was the British Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft.

The air target violated Russian airspace in the northern region of the Holy Horn. The MiG-31BM crew drove the British reconnaissance plane out of Russian airspace.

