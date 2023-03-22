Home World This is how the Bilbao Damba Festival program remains
Santos Walker replaces Romy So Love on the first day of the Bilbao Damba FestivalIt starts on Friday at Bilborock.

The second edition of Bilbao Damba Festivall will be held on March 24, 25 and 26 in the Bilborock room with music, dance and theater from an anti-racist perspective. This festival seeks to create a space for recognition and repair of diversity through music above all, but also dance and theater.

The musical program includes performances by artists such as the Bilbao Mad Muaselthe algorteña Africa Bibangthe Navarrese group Katanga Dubthe Equatorial Guinean musician based in Vallekas Lion Sitte or singer & songwriter Bryan Peña aka Ryhan. The poster is finished off Santos Walkerreplacing the Equatoguinean singer-songwriter and producer Romy So Loveand the young local artist Lova Loiswho last week already performed in the same room as a selected artist in the third edition of the VillaSoundBilbao.

Behind the initiative is the rapper Betto Snay, Angolan rapper, based in the Bilbao neighborhood of San Francisco for two decades, whose projects revolve around the claim of diversity, tolerance and telling the reality of his neighbors. His latest project is called “cardboard bed” whose objective is to improve the situation of the homeless.

Bilbao Damba Festival
March 24-26 · Bilborock · Appetizer

Friday 24 · 20h
Mad Muasel / Katanga Dub / Santos Walker / Afrodelicius

Saturday 25th · 8pm
Ryhan / Afrika Bibang / Lion Sitté / Afrodelicius / Lova Lois / DJ Slimdaze

Sunday 26 · 19h · Free admission
Theater “Between the Worlds”
Theater Company “Outsiders”

