This is how the December flights turned out!

Flights to Jardines del Rey Tourist Hub Airport in December

The Jardines del Rey tourist hub airport in Ciego de Ávila has announced its schedule of connections for the month of December. According to airport authorities, there will be several flights, mostly from Canada and Russia.

Air Canada, the flag airline of Canada, will maintain connections with Cayo Coco on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Montreal, as well as Thursdays from Toronto. Additionally, the Canadian company Sunwing will operate flights on various days of the week from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec, Winnipeg, and Hamilton. Air Transat will also continue operating with various frequencies to Jardines del Rey in Cayo Coco.

Cubana de Aviación will maintain scheduled operations during the month of December with a weekly frequency from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a route that includes a stop in Cayo Coco before arriving in Havana.

Nordwind airline will continue its routes from Russia, with flights from Moscow to Cayo Coco and vice versa, as well as a new route from Saint Petersburg beginning on December 31st.

The Coco and Guillermo keys, part of the Jardines del Rey resort, have become the second most sought-after “sun and beach” tourist destination in the country. A report indicates that more than 80 percent of visitors who stay at hotels in the area are satisfied with the service and facilities, including hotels such as Meliá Cayo Coco, Tryp Cayo Coco, Melia Jardines del Rey, and Memories Caribe Beach Resort.

