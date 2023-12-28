Home » This is how the decree issued by Petro to end the ‘drop by drop’ with “cheap” credits works – El País Cali
President Gustavo Petro has taken action to put an end to the harmful ‘gota a gota’ lending practice in Colombia. In a new decree, Petro has made it possible for the popular economy to access “cheap” credits, aiming to provide an alternative to the exploitative lending schemes that have plagued many communities.

This initiative, called the Qué Pasa credit program, is part of the government’s efforts to support the popular and legal economy. The program aims to provide accessible credit to individuals and businesses, allowing them to bypass the need for high-interest loans from predatory lenders.

Many people have fallen victim to the ‘gota a gota’ system, where they are subjected to exorbitant interest rates and threats of violence if they fail to make payments. The new credit program is intended to provide a safer and more affordable option for those in need of financial assistance.

The government has outlined the requirements for accessing the credit line, which will offer significant relief to those who have been struggling under the weight of unmanageable debt. The amount of money that will be lent through the program has also been disclosed, creating a clear path for individuals and businesses to access the support they need.

The hope is that the Qué Pasa credit program will enable individuals and businesses to break free from the cycle of debt and exploitation, offering a much-needed alternative to the ‘gota a gota’ lending system. The government’s efforts to support the popular economy and drive economic growth in a sustainable, ethical manner are a step in the right direction for Colombia.

