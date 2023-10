Palestinian militiamen neutralized the towers equipped with surveillance systems

In the video a brief summary of first phase of Hamas’ assault.

The drones neutralize some Israeli towers equipped with surveillance systems, then the militants move towards the border and blow up the fence, opening a gap exploited by guerrillas on motorbikes. All the details of the preparation

October 8, 2023 – Updated October 8, 2023, 2:46 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook