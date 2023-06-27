Home » This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo and Sicily from his private jet
This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo and Sicily from his private jet

This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo and Sicily from his private jet

After having enchanted over 74,000 fans with a double sold-out concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, Vasco Rossi took a few days off in the city. This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo from his private jet… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo and Sicily from his private jet – THE VIDEO appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

