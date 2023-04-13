VENICE – After the positive results obtained with the pilot phase, carried out in 2022, the Primary Prevention Project will be re-proposed and expanded “Let’s think about it first”, (Acute myocardial infarction prevention), an initiative promoted by Dr. Fausto Rigo, head of the Villa Salus cardiology service, which will see the collaboration of the IRCCS San Camillo, as well as the other cardiologists of the Mestre health facility.

Starting tomorrow (April 13) on the health facility website, in the ‘prevention and treatment’ section, it will be possible to access the link for the self-application: it will be necessary to have between the ages of 50 and 69 and at least one risk factor for heart disease: (family history and/or LDL cholesterol greater than 130 mg/dl). Between 500 and 600 citizens, residing in the Municipality of Venice or in one of the Municipalities of the Metropolitan City of Venice or in Mogliano Veneto, will be able to participate in the free screening.

The free screening will consist of a series of instrumental and biohumoral assessments: medical history, clinical evaluation, ECG, blood sugar, cholesterol, PAO, anthropometric evaluation, echocardiocolor Dopplerography (ABCDE multiparametric approach), carotid vascular ultrasound. At the end, a personalized risk profile will be delivered, combined with all the indications to reduce one’s risk of developing future acute cardiac events.

This was announced this morning, April 12, during a press conference at theVilla Salus Hospital, was the Head of Cardiology Fausto Rigo who illustrated the results of the project launched on an experimental basis last year on 204 patients, 110 females, 95 males, with an average age of 55.37. Of the sample analyzed, only 30% had correct lifestyles and did not take drugs and only one person out of two had normal BMI (Body Mass) values.

«1 out of 3 of those affected by a coronary ischemic attack – Rigo explained – dies immediately even before reaching the hospital. This is because the heart attack is the first clinical manifestation and occurs so quickly that it directly causes a fatal arrhythmia. The Let’s think about it first project was born to intercept this segment of the population unknowingly at risk. The screening we have carried out has highlighted some very significant and in some respects surprising results». Of the 204 subjects evaluated, 30% were reclassified with respect to the risk class assigned by the algorithm proposed by the European score: 25% passing to a higher risk class, 5% to a lower one. 51 subjects were found to have coronary/carotid disease; 5 subjects underwent coronary angioplasty with application of 1-2 stents in at least one coronary vessel; specific therapies were recommended to 85 people; dysthyroidism was found in 6; in 11 a pre-diabetes phase; a stress test was performed in 140 subjects (1 of 3 resulted in a false positive, in subjects without coronary artery disease; 2 of 3 a false negative in subjects with coronary artery disease); 85 people were recommended specific therapies.

The councilor for social cohesion, Simone Venturini, who participated in the presentation of the results of the project, declared: «Thanks to Dr. Rigo with whom for years, with the Amici del Cuore association, we have started a process of awareness and information on cardiovascular diseases. The ultimate goal is to live better, longer, save lives and avoid chronic diseases which then constitute a cost for the health system. From this point of view, the work done and what will be undertaken in the coming months is very important because, in addition to having a high scientific value, it is an ambitious work and we are proud that it starts from Mestre. The project directly involves our citizens, explains the risks to them, raises their awareness of correct behavior and offers a concrete service to the population without overloading local medicine”.

