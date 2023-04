SECRET MILITARY BASE (SOUTHERN ENGLAND). If Ukrainian kids ask the British premier for F-16 fighters from the stands at Wembley Rishi Sunak, here, in this secret military base in southern England, their young countrymen just want to learn to fight: “I don’t know if we will win this year, but in the end we will defeat the Russian invaders”, 25-year-old Nikola assures us. On his chest she has sewn a teddy bear carrying a Kalashnikov.