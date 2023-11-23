This is the inauguration speech of the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Reports | News

Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín was sworn in on the morning of November 23, 2023, as the new President of the Republic of Ecuador. In his speech, he addressed the violence that the country is currently experiencing and asked for support from other state forces to address the situation. Noboa emphasized the need for unity and a sense of urgency to tackle the challenges facing Ecuador.

The new president expressed his gratitude to those who supported him and outlined his vision for a more inclusive and prosperous Ecuador. He underscored the importance of combatting unemployment and outlined plans for urgent reforms to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Noboa also emphasized the need for clear and measurable goals for each ministry to ensure progress and accountability.

Noboa’s message resonated with many Ecuadorians, as he positioned himself as a pragmatic and inclusive leader who aims to break free from old political paradigms. He highlighted the diversity of his cabinet and expressed his optimism for the future of Ecuador. Noboa called for a collaborative effort to overcome the common enemies of violence and poverty, urging all Ecuadorians to work together towards a brighter future.

Earlier in the day, the president and his wife attended a mass at the Quito Cathedral, where he expressed his readiness to take on the new challenges and work for the well-being of the country. Noboa was elected on October 15 and will lead Ecuador for the next year and a half, making history as the youngest president since the country’s return to democracy. His inauguration represents a new chapter for Ecuador, as the nation looks ahead to a period of change and progress under his leadership.