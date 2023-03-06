(Original title: This is the most embarrassing thing in the United States now, many Americans silently sent comparison photos)

American train derails

This is the most embarrassing thing in America right now. So much so that on Western social media, you can see many comparison photos posted by Americans.

Compare with what?

Compare the trains in China and the United States.

Because in the past two days, another train derailed in the United States. At first, I thought I was wrong. After all, this is the United States. After all, such a major event as cheating will not happen every two days. Could it be that the cheating video last month was taken out as news?

But after careful investigation, it was not at all, it was the same railway company that had a serious derailment incident in the same state.









American train derails

Moreover, cheating is really commonplace in the United States. Counting, this is also the fifth serious accident of the Norfolk Southern Railway Company in the United States within 5 months.

On October 8, 2022, a freight train derailed in Sandusky, Ohio, involving 20 cars, leaking liquid paraffin, clogging the city’s sewers.

On November 1, 2022, another freight train derailed in Ravenna, Ohio, involving 22 carriages.

Days later, another freight train derailed in Steubenville, Ohio, involving 15 cars.

The most serious thing is that on February 3 this year, a freight train transporting dangerous goods had an accident in East Palestine, Ohio. 50 carriages were derailed or damaged. There was an uproar.

The Chinese say that “there are only three incidents”, but in the United States, it is “again and again, and again and again”. The aftermath of the previous incident has not been completed, and new troubles have arisen. The latest derailment incident also caused power outages to more than 1,500 people.

In desperation, the Americans sent out comparison photos:Let’s take a look at the differences between Chinese and American trains.

On one side is China‘s high-speed rail, ready to go; on the other side is the American train, in a mess.





Comparison of Chinese and American trains

Without comparison, there is no harm. Many Americans sigh with emotion, why the United States is becoming less and less like the United States, and China is less and less like the original China.

What is even more impressive is that the latest Chinese government work report disclosed that in the past five years, the operating mileage of China‘s high-speed rail has increased from 25,000 kilometers to 42,000 kilometers.

What is the concept of 42,000 kilometers?

Accounting for about 60% of the world‘s total mileage of high-speed rail, China is definitely the number one in the world.

Therefore, foreigners who come to China, regardless of their previous attitudes towards China, are full of praise for China‘s high-speed rail.

But in the United States, the most developed country in the world, not only is the high-speed rail at a standstill, but the trains have also been derailed recently.

In fact, not only in the United States, but also in Greece, Europe, there was a serious train accident recently. Two trains actually collided head-on, killing more than 50 people.

An indisputable fact is that in Europe and the United States, where the railways were the most developed and prosperous, the train technology is indeed backward. You only need to look at the winding and sloping tracks in Ohio, USA, and you can draw a conclusion.

With such an infrastructure, nothing will happen.





curved track

butWorse still, is management, and sense of responsibility.

This can’t help but remind people of Murphy’s law (Murphy’s law).

Captain Murphy of an air force base in the United States discovered in the study of accidents: If there are two or more ways to do something, and one of the choices will lead to disaster, someone must make this choice.

This is “Murphy’s Law”, the main content has four aspects:

1. Nothing is as simple as it seems on the surface;

2. Everything will take longer than you expected;

3. Things that can go wrong will always go wrong;

4. If you worry about something happening, it is more likely to happen.

If you have seen the movie “Interstellar”, you may be familiar with “Murphy’s Law”.

This actually shows a problem:There must be hidden dangers in the accident, and there should have been signs of abnormal phenomena. As long as one hidden danger is blocked and a symptom is discovered in advance, the entire accident can often be avoided.

But it is a pity that the signs are not taken seriously, hidden dangers have always existed, capitalists care about interests, politicians talk loudly, and then they continue to cheat.

According to the current probability, it is estimated that in a few days, another American train will derail.

China and the United States cooperate to help the United States solve the problem of railway derailment?

That was fantastic.

social media screenshot

On American social media, I saw Americans teasing:With the new technological restrictions on China, it is only a dream for the Chinese to buy trains from us, sorry, China!

The attitude is very sincere, and the accompanying picture is a video of an American train derailment, which is ironic enough.

Of course, such derailed trains cannot be bought in China.

But any tragedy is worth reflecting on. Development is still the last word. Technology is the primary productive force. China must not be proud.

Of course, it is not ruled out that one day, the Americans suddenly poured dirty water: why American trains keep derailing, it turns out that you Chinese do not give the United States new railway technology.