This is the programming of the 3rd edition of EMMUsikadas

The new batch of names headed by Christina Rosenvigne completes the festival lineup EMMUsikadas to be held from September 14 to 17 in Iruña-Pamplona.

EMMUsikadas returns from September 14 to 17 to the Zentral room and the Plaza de los Burgos in Iruña-Pamplona. The initiative was born in 2021 with the creation of a concert program in summer. Now it has grown and been reborn to become a festival concentrated in 4 days that will bring together new particularities, nuances and horizons, in order to develop the mediating role of the festival as a space for debate and reflection.

Due to its integrating nature, it presents very different genres such as pop, rock, trap, folk… The program includes artistic proposals in the form of concerts, dance, bertsolaritza, DJ Sets… and training options and spaces for reflection and meeting through round tables, interviews with the public, workshops…

In May the names of Tanxugueiras, Anari, Ana Tijoux, Rodrigo Cuevas, Rebeca Lane y Lia Kali, among other. Now the poster is completed with Christina Rosenvigne, Lasole, Joha, Maialen Lujanbio, Onintza Enbeita, Miren Amuriza, Saioa Alkaiza, Maialen Belarra, Diadorim, Ekiñe y aert.

This is the program of activities for days:

THURSDAY 14/09

TANXUGUEIRAS · REBECA LANE · MICE · PERLATA · DIAADORIM

DANCE / BAILE_ LEIRE DALLAS · JANIRE DUARTE · CAROL BASTIDA · LARA PEMAN · XELYNA MBA

FRIDAY/FRIDAY 15/09

RODRIGO CUEVAS · LIA KALI · ALBINA STARDUST & DIVINA COMEDIA · FLACA · EKIÑE

WORKSHOP _ ALBINA STARDUST & DIVINE COMEDY

SÁBADO / SATURDAY 16/09

ANA TIJOUX · ANARI · ELVIRUS · LASOLE · SAFU · JOHA

VERSEVERMUTE _ MAIALEN LUJANBIO · SAIOA ALKAZA · ONINTZA ENBEITA · MAIALEN HELARRA · MIREN AMURIZA

MEETINGS / ENCUENTROS _ PALOMA POLO · ANA TIJOUX · MAIALEN LUJANBIO · IRANTZU VARELA · ANDREA MOMOITO

SUNDAY 17/09

CRISTINA ROSENVINGE · AERT

MEETINGS / ENCUENTROS _ IRANTZU VARELA & SOY UNA PRINGADA

