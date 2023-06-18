This is what kind of snake scared Vračar | Info

The huge snake that was seen today slithering around the treetops in Vračar panicked the locals of that area.

People are panicking about the nets and are afraid that a snake from the treetop won’t enter their apartment. The news about the reptile was reported by the Instagram page moj_beo_grad.

“Before she climbed up, she was on the street. The guy who found her called the zookeeper. All that’s left is for them to contact him. But, until they come, who knows how far she will go,” the description of the shared Instagram story on the mentioned page.

The post on Instagram sent chills down the spine because the video shows a large colorful snake crawling on a tree, right above the heads of people in Cerski prolaz Street near the Red Cross.

There are snakes everywhere in Belgrade

Predrag Radosavljević, a snake breeder from Belgrade, however, states that the people of Belgrade have no reason to fear.

“It is not very clear which snake is in the video from the canopy on Vračar, but I would say that it is a domestic species, a smut or a white-throated snake. Those snakes are harmless, and given that it is an urban area, it most likely escaped from someone’s apartment and it is a tame snake, it would not hurt people.”Radosavljević.

As he told us, the law in Serbia prescribes severe penalties for killing a domestic snake, and he advised people to just stay away from a snake if they see it on the street or in nature.

“In the event that someone is bitten by a snake, people should contact a doctor as a preventive measure to examine the bite site,” he notes.



He explained that all the snakes that are found in Serbia, i.e. that are local, are non-poisonous, except for vipers and snakes.

“In our country, the only poisonous snakes are the viper and the hinge. They are not large, they are only 70 or 80 centimeters in length, or even less. People can easily recognize the viper and the hinge because they are small and have rhomboids on their backs. The viper also has horns on the head, and the hinge is of course recognizable by its patterns. There are snakes everywhere in Belgrade, but mostly near rivers and places where there is a lot of water. On the Sava and Danube rivers, I spot dozens of fishing snakes every day. There are snakes in Košutnjak, Višnjica, Zvezdarska šuma,” he says Predrag Radosavljević points out that there may be more of them these days because the change in the warm weather favors them.

Vladica Stanković, one of the most famous snake catchers this March, said that the snake infestation started earlier.

According to him, the awakening of snakes from hibernation started earlier. Snakes come out of hibernation earlier because this year the winter was not strong. Hopscotch wakes up already at the beginning of April, previously it was in the middle of May. Males wake up first, followed by females

Getting bitten by these species can be dangerous

Viper venom contains substances that cause tissue necrosis and destroy blood platelets, which can lead to bleeding in internal organs. The bite itself is often not painful, but after a few minutes accompanying symptoms appear in the form of headache, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing and vomiting.

The viper’s teeth can be up to 13 mm long, which allows the snake to effectively inject the poison into deeper parts of the tissues and muscles, which contributes to the faster spread of the poison through the body.

The viper’s venom can be very dangerous

That is why it is important to get the antidote as soon as possible. A viper’s bite is often fatal, and for the elderly and children, death is almost guaranteed if help is not provided in time. After attacking, the hinge waits for the poison to take effect, because it will only eat the prey when it is dead. Its venom is hemotoxic, which means that tissue breaks down and affects the bloodstream.

Some scientists consider the snake’s poison even more poisonous than the viper’s, even ranking it among the most poisonous in the snake world, but they believe that the snake’s venom, due to the smaller amount of poison it can inject into a wound, does not pose a similar danger as the viper’s. Numerous statistics indicate that in most of Europe, people die more often from bee stings than from snake bites.

Zoohygiene is the only competent authority

The only real address is Komunalna zoohijijena, at PUK “Veterina Beograd”. They are located at Bulevar despota Stefana 119, and you can contact them on the following phones: 011/329-3099 (weekdays from 07:00 to 22:00, weekends from 07:00 to 15:00 and holidays from 08:00 to 13:00).

Hotlines: 062/809-0334 (working days from 07:00 to 15:00), 063/549-161 (working days from 22:00 to 07:00, weekends from 15:00 to 07:00) Working hours: 24 hours, seven days a week.

