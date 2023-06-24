Home » This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by the Kremlin over some cities entails
World

This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by the Kremlin over some cities entails

by admin
This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by the Kremlin over some cities entails

After the Wagner mercenaries declared war on the Russian Defense Ministry, the authorities introduced the “counter-terrorist operation” (CTO) regime in the Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh regions, on the Ukrainian border, and in the Moscow region.

Prigozhin’s march: the 3 reasons why Wagner chose Rostov to challenge Putin by Daniele Raineri 24 June 2023

According to the Federal Law “On Combating Terrorism”, the decision to introduce the CTO regime is made by the head of the FSB, Aleksandr Bortnikovor by another intelligence officer on his behalf.

See also  Surprise: 3 years after Brexit, the London Stock Exchange hasn't crashed. Owls proven wrong

You may also like

Civil war in Russia, Meloni: “Intelligence summoned”

Some roads towards Moscow were destroyed with bulldozers...

Ivica Osim received a statue in Japan |...

Blanco Palamera seeks the ballad of the future...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Palermo, Pride splits the center-right

Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for...

Udinese market – Becao, the future is written...

Poisoned her husband with cyanide, parental authority removed...

The search for Ana has been going on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy