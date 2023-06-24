This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by the Kremlin over some cities entails

After the Wagner mercenaries declared war on the Russian Defense Ministry, the authorities introduced the “counter-terrorist operation” (CTO) regime in the Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh regions, on the Ukrainian border, and in the Moscow region.

According to the Federal Law “On Combating Terrorism”, the decision to introduce the CTO regime is made by the head of the FSB, Aleksandr Bortnikovor by another intelligence officer on his behalf.

