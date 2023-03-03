It was up to the state, and not the region, to establish the “red zones” to stop Covid. It was primarily the task of the state, not of the local authorities, to introduce measures capable of limiting or slowing down the spread of the virus. This is what emerges from a reading of the rules and from the reconstruction of the agitated events that shook Italy in the days when Covid exploded.

We are on February 21st, Lombardy wakes up marred by the epidemic, but the outbreak in Bergamo does not emerge immediately, unofficially. The news of the first confirmed victim is dated February 24th. The outbreak explodes in the following days and at the end of the month public discussions begin on the possible isolation of this second critical area after Lodi – the Val Seriana. Around March 10 the drama is full-blown. The local newspapers begin to fill up with obituaries and on 11 March in the Giornale the funeral homes report the lack of mortuaries. The photo of the army trucks carrying away the coffins represents the collective mourning of a country. A timely lockdown would have at least mitigated the drama. But this choice, for the Region, was in the hands of the government, for legal and institutional reasons.

The left, in recent years, has insisted a lot on placing the responsibilities on the Region – therefore on the governor Attilio Fontana. He did so by invoking a 1978 law on public health and hygiene, which provides for ministerial, and then also regional and municipal ordinances. Seems marginal. The institutional interventions, the regulatory framework and the succession of events, according to Palazzo Lombardia, suggest that the power to intervene belongs to Rome. Above all, the first government decree, that of February 23, goes in this direction, which in article 3 formally establishes that “the containment measures” are introduced with decrees of the Prime Minister (the famous Dpcm), after hearing the ministers and Regions concerned. The next paragraph provides that “pending” the presidential decrees similar measures can also be adopted by virtue of ordinary laws – such as that of ’78 – but the government had adopted five decrees in 15 days, so there were no “more” .

Palazzo Lombardia today also mentions the Constitution, and with good reason. In fact, article 117 expressly reserves to the State exclusive legislation “on international prophylaxis” – this was also highlighted by a prestigious jurist such as Professor Sabino Cassese. But we can also cite article 120 of the Constitution, according to which the Regions cannot “limit the exercise of the right to work in any part of the national territory”.

But in 2020 it is the ministers themselves who claim the power to decide. The head of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia arrogates every prerogative to his government: «The Ministry of Health decides and the Regions adapt. Just read the Constitution.” And in the solemnity of a session of the Chamber he warns: “In case of emergency the State decides, indeed if you allow it, the State rules”. He never misses an opportunity to ask local authorities to link up “with the central authority”, and his colleague Roberto Speranza recommends “not making unilateral choices”, while Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he is “ready for measures that contract the prerogatives of governors” . It is no coincidence that the executive is challenging the ordinance with which the Marche Region closed the schools, and an ordinance with which the Viminale (on 8 March) gives indications to the prefects on the decree of the day before, reiterates «the need that in any case, and especially in this delicate moment, there are no overlapping directives having an impact on public order and safety, which remain the exclusive state competence and which are adopted exclusively by the national and provincial public safety authorities”.