This is why Lula was first celebrated by Europe and has now become “a problem”

The US is worried and a little irritated with Brazil. But it is above all Europe that is disappointed by Lula, for whose return to power celebrations were not spared. The western front makes square in these hours. He also expected more on the environmental breakthrough that is slow to arrive. But it is above all the position taken by the Brazilian president on the conflict in Ukraine that pushes the EU to distance itself and to look with a much more critical eye at the political-diplomatic action of the leader of the Brazilian left.