World

New York – It’s just the beginning, the arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court for trafficking in Ukrainian children, and at this stage it has mainly political value, as one of the tools to be used to push the head of the Kremlin to accept serious negotiations to put an end to his invasion. The real threat of going to court, however, comes from the much larger investigation underway, which concerns all the serious war crimes committed on live world television since the beginning of the “special military operation”.

