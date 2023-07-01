This is why the “hiccups” comes from, what is it caused by

The reason for hiccups, a common occurrence, seems inexplicable to many and can suddenly strike anyone.

Hiccups are a common phenomenon that we have all experienced at least once in our lives.

Hiccups: what they are, why they happen and how to stop them

It is caused by involuntary and repeated contractions of the diaphragm, the muscle located between the chest and abdomen that plays an essential role in breathing. There is no specific cause for its occurrence, but it is often associated with sudden changes in breathing or a irritating stimuli to the diaphragm.

After each contraction of the diaphragm, there is a sudden closure of the vocal cords, producing the familiar “hic” sound. This cycle can repeat several times a minute, creating the signature hiccup.

the hiccup, also known as synchronous diaphragmatic flutter (FDS) from a medical point of view, it derives from the Latin term “singult”. Usually, it occurs with a more or less constant rhythm over time. It can be a single and occasional short-lived episode, lasting a few minutes, or it can occur multiple times over a period of time.

We often hear about the many remedies and techniques to stop hiccups, such as putting a paper bag over your mouth or eating a teaspoon of sugar.

Reason why hiccups come

Hiccups are a common phenomenon that can be triggered by several factors. One of them is rapid or excessive ingestion of food and drink, which can irritate the phrenic nerve, responsible for diaphragm control.

In addition, sudden changes in temperature, such as going from a hot to a cold environment, or drinking extreme drinks such as hot, frozen or fizzy drinks, can contribute to its occurrence. Excessive alcohol consumption can damage the gastric mucosacausing inflammation and reflux.

It’s important to consider these factors and implement strategies to prevent or manage hiccups when they occur.

In addition to the factors already mentioned, hiccups can also be triggered by episodes of emotion, stress or fear. Generally, this is a transient, benign disorder that tends to resolve spontaneously or with use dhome remedies.

However, in rare cases, hiccups can persist over time or become chronic, which could indicate the presence of an underlying condition that requires medical attention.

It’s important monitor the duration and frequency of hiccups and see a healthcare professional if it persists or gets worse over time.

What are the symptoms

Hiccups are a common phenomenon characterized by the typical noise that occurs after a slight contraction of the chest, abdomen or throat. This hallmark symptom comes on suddenly, temporarily interrupting the normal breathing process or even during a conversation.

Importantly, hiccups are usually a transient and short-lived disturbance, which resolves itself.

However, if it persists for an extended period or becomes frequent, it is advisable to consult a doctor to evaluate any underlying causes or to receive specific advice on its treatment.

Hiccups, while usually not a worrisome condition, can sometimes cause a slight pain or discomfort in the throat, chest or abdomen.

The frequency of hiccups per minute can range from four to 60, however the duration of each episode is usually limited to a few minutes at most.

It is important to note that, in most cases, hiccups are a transient disorder and resolve spontaneously without requiring special treatment.

However, if the hiccups persist for a long time or occurs frequently, it is advisable to consult a doctor to rule out any underlying causes or to receive specific advice on its treatment.

When to call the doctor

Most sources agree that the 48-hour limit marks the difference between a normal hiccup and a form that may need special attention.

While hiccups aren’t considered dangerous in themselves, if they persist for a long time they can become debilitating as they can interfere with sleep, eating, and even breathing.

It is important to monitor the duration of the hiccups and consult a doctor if they persist beyond 48 hours or if you experience worsening symptoms, in order to rule out any underlying causes or receive specific directions for handle the situation.

In addition, hiccups can cause social embarrassmentespecially when it occurs in public situations or during important conversations.

In some cases, such as after abdominal surgery, hiccups can create problems in the wound healing process, as the contractions can put a strain on the healing tissues.

It is therefore advisable to inform your doctor or surgeon in case of persistent hiccups after an operation, in order to receive specific indications to prevent wound healing complications.

Reason for hiccups: how to get rid of hiccups

Hiccups usually disappear on their own, but if it persists it could be indicative of another disorder, making an accurate diagnosis necessary for targeted treatment.

Initially, medications are usually prescribed, even in the absence of a definitive diagnosis. In cases related to gastric disorders, proton pump inhibitor drugs may be prescribed to reduce the production of stomach acid and relieve related symptoms.

If these approaches are not effective, more invasive methods such as stimulation of the vagus nerve via electronic devices or injections of anesthetic into the phrenic nerve may be considered.

Reason for hiccups: do-it-yourself tricks and remedies

Among the often recommended home remedies for hiccups, we find

drinking ice water, holding your breath, biting into a lemon, eating dry bread, sneezing, consuming a teaspoon of sugar, tasting vinegar, breathing into a paper bag, pressing your knees to your chest, frightening or leaning forward to compress the chest.

However, most of these remedies are based on popular traditions and lacks a scientific basis, except for increasing the partial pressure of CO2 by breathing into a paper bag and for stimulating the vagus nerve through throat irritation or Valsalva maneuver.

There are no particular contraindications in trying them, but hiccups often resolve spontaneously regardless of the attempts made.

