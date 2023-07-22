This new mini-trend will immediately make your living room more chic: incredible but true

This new decoration trend will transform your living room into the perfect place to spend evenings in good company

When it comes to areas of the house, the furniture is often mistakenly left in the background. This is actually a matter of crucial importance. Especially for those who spend most of their time at home for one reason or another. A reasonable reason could be the great heat that is happening recently, where it is much wiser to shelter rather than expose your body to sunlight.

In short, give due importance to your home areas it can make a difference. Above all for the quality of time spent at home. Lately, especially abroad, the classic is one of the main trends in interior design bar cart. There are different types, and to the eye they are all incredibly suggestive. The cost is a variable that must necessarily be taken into consideration, but for better or worse it is an accessory suitable for more or less all budgets. Expensive or profitable.

Create the right atmosphere for your living room

The best thing to do, if you consider the idea of ​​buying such an asset, is to select the most suitable space ever. And choose the accessory accordingly more suitable according to the space available. Two choices that must be closely related.

Once this is done, you can use your absolute favorite set of bottles as decoration. Then you will also have to think about the height and its weight, thus avoiding overloading it. Each trolley has its own indicative weight that can bear: be careful therefore. Last but not least, for which a separate paragraph will even be needed, lo shopping cart background.

Having a bar cart in your own living room is a fundamental step for make this area of ​​the house more chic. But how to do things right? Simple: taking care of every detail in the mini details. An often overlooked issue is the background of the cart, which logically must match the hue of the cart perfectly.

In case it was dark wood, a black or indigo wall behind it would be perfect for an atmosphere gloomy and stylish. As mentioned above, the outcome of this choice will strongly depend on the setting of your bar area.

